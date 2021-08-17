Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Declines By 33.6%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF remained flat at $$8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMOAF. AlphaValue cut shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

