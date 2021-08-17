Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 44.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
USA Equities Company Profile
