Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 44.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

