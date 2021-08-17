Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Drops By 33.3%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

WRTBY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

