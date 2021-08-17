Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Declines By 29.3%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

