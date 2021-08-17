Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Decreases By 27.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EOD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

