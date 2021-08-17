Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Drops By 34.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

WLDBF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

