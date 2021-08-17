Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Grows By 40.7%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,062,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 1,465,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,124.0 days.

Shares of YHEKF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. Yeahka has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

