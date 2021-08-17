Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Grows By 36.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of DAO stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 612,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.68. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

