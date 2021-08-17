Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Decreases By 33.5%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.