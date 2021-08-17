Showcase (SHO) Hits Market Cap of $606,377.14

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Showcase has a market cap of $606,377.14 and approximately $288,071.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,937,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

