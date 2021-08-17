SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 661194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,106 shares of company stock worth $4,639,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of $674.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

