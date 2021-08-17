Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SIEB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
