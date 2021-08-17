Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIEB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

