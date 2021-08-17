Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 3,502.14% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

