Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:SMT traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,937. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$475.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.