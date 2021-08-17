Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SMT traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,937. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$475.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.