Sight Sciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:SGHT) Quiet Period To Expire on August 24th

Sight Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SGHT) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Sight Sciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Sight Sciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGHT. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.