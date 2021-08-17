Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0033

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $4,505.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

