Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 159.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,041,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

SPG stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.13. 137,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

