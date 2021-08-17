Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 133,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.