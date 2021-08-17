SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.97 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $19.97 million and $2.82 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

