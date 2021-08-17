Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 775,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ SINO opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

