SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.