SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

