SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,974.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $192,704.78 and approximately $28,974.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.