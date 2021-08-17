Skycoin (SKY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $567,404.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $567,404.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00151891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,864.69 or 0.99632780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00875944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

