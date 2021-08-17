SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

