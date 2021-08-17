Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

