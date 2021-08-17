Slow Capital Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,482.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

