SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

S92 opened at €41.98 ($49.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.06. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 1-year high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

