Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $945.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939.32 ($12.27), with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 882.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

