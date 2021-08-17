Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $945.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939.32 ($12.27), with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 882.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

