Smart Share Global (EM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Smart Share Global has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

