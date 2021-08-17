SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.65.

SRU.UN traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,358. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.49 and a 52 week high of C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.02.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

