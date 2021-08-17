SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.30. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 1,572 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

