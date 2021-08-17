SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.