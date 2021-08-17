Smaugs NFT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $455,318.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $455,318.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 99.7% higher against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

