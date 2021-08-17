SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Down 2.5%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $627.20 and last traded at $632.85. 637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.75.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

