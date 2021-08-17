Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 202,219 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Lennar comprises approximately 5.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Lennar worth $162,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. 24,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

