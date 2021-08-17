Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. 117,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.