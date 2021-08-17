Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $182.09 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,659 shares during the period. Target accounts for 6.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Target worth $182,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 85,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

