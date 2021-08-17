Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $326.94. 12,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.61. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $328.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.