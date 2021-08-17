Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $64.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

