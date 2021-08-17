Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $98.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,062 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

