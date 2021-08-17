Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 207,316 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,316 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $131,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,679 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.