Smead Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Continental Resources comprises about 7.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Continental Resources worth $205,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

CLR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 5,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,854. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

