Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,470. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 58,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

