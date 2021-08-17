SnowGem Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

