SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00019102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.87 million and $197,183.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,131 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.