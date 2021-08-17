Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Cap of $316,102.81

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $316,102.81 and approximately $43.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

