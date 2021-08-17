Soda Coin (SOC) Market Cap Reaches $203.26 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 325.7% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $203.26 million and $25.56 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

