Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,052.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,052 ($26.81) and last traded at GBX 2,037.62 ($26.62), with a volume of 27950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,024 ($26.44).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,852.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.38.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

