Solanium (SLIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Solanium has a total market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 124.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

