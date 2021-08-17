SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 8.7%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s share price was down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 144,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 264,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

